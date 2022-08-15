2023: Concerns over religious card

FELIX NWANERI writes on actions of some religious leaders ahead of the 2023 general election, which has rekindled the debate on the contentious issue of religion and politics in a country like Nigeria, where faith wields an enormous weight

Elections in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation like Nigeria come with many risks. So, it is not a surprise that electioneering in Africa’s most populous country has always been influenced by religion and the forthcoming 2023 general election will not be an exemption.

However, the debate over the years has always been on the place of religion in the polity. The questions against this backdrop are: Can politics be divorced from religion, and should religion play active role in Nigeria’s politics? Perhaps, these questions have defied definite answers over the years because Nigeria is a country of multi-ethnic nationalities and multi-religious people.

While it is the right of every citizen as provided in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) that “every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular, he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests,” many have insisted that religion should be separated from politics.

However, there is a political school, which argues that if others could enjoy political expression, such should not be denied of religious leaders. This political school insists that religious leaders should be entitled to political comments like other citizens in a free society.

According to those who hold this view, politics is not bigger than religion, and so, if dabbling into affairs of the state is going to make the difference for the people; religious leaders should influence it smartly. It was further argued that religion being the driving force of politics all over the world, to separate the two maybe the most difficult task.

However, there is another political school, which believes that religious leaders should not dabble into politics on the conviction that doing such runs contrary to their teachings.

The fear of this school is the danger of allowing politicians to smuggle religion into politics. It was argued that the interest of the country and its people would be better served if religious leaders ensure that religion is taken away from politics and by ensuring that politicians do not drag politics into religion.

Another belief has it that separation of religion and state affairs do not mean that those who are religious cannot vote or exercise their right to free speech. This conviction, perhaps, explains the interest of religious clerics across the various faiths in the 2023 general election.

Many are of the view that motivating factor behind this development is the choice of a former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima (a northern Muslim) by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (a southern Muslim) as his running mate.

Unlike in the past, when indifference was the word for religious leaders, particularly Christians as regards politics, many have opted to mobilize adherents for active participation in the forthcoming polls.

However, such awakening of consciousness has re-echoed the contentious issue of religion and politics in a country, where faith wields enormous weight. Nigeria is a country of multi-ethnic nationalities and multi-religious people.

The main religious groups are Muslims and Christians. Adherents of the Islamic faith dominate the northern part of the country, while Christians are dominant in the South. The role of religion in Nigeria’s may have informed the move by some Islamic clerics and their Christian counterparts to take it upon themselves to sensitize the people on the need get involved in the political process.

For these clerics, Nigerians must insist on visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures government serves as a vehicle for attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the citizens. While most of the religious leaders have been critical of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration for what they termed underperformance, particularly on security of lives and property of Nigerians, their respective positions seem to have been misconstrued in some quarters to mean endorsement of some presidential candidates.

No doubt, individuals and groups can advance uncountable reasons to justify their support for any candidate during an election, the questions many have asked over the actions or inactions of some religious clerics ahead of the 2023 elections, are: Should religious leaders refrain from stepping into the political sphere? In a country made up of diverse religions, is it possible to separate religion from politics? If celebrities could enjoy political expression, can such be denied of religious leaders?

A legal practitioner, Bonny Obi, who spoke on the issue, said religion has always been a driving force for politics and cannot be divorced from it. His words: “What is the use of religion? It should be for the poor masses and down trodden. Take the case of Mahatma Gandhi of India; he was true saint, who fought for the cause of the poor and tried to uplift them.

“So, whether any one agrees or not, religion was, and is, the driving force for politics all over the world. Therefore, to separate them may be the most difficult task.” Findings by New Telegraph justified Obi’s position that religious leaders are entitled to political comments like any other citizen in a democratic society.

The considerable political influence by Muslim clerics in countries like Iran; political dominance of the Hindu Nationalist Party in India despite the fact the country is a secular state and the pressure by the Philippines Catholic Church leaders on their government to abolish the death penalty, point to the fact the religion cannot be separated from state affairs.

However, to analysts, who believe that religious leaders should not dabble into politics, the Church/Mosque and the government are two separate offices and should not be joined.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who expressed a similar view at a time, said it will spare the nation of needless controversies.

To him, it is important for religious leaders in particular to ensure that they do not give politicians the leverage to “smuggle religion into our politics.” He added that “the interests of our country will be better served if our religious leaders ensure that religion is taken away from politics and by our politicians not dragging politics into religion.”

The belief that clerics should stay off politics, perhaps, explained why President Buhari advised them ahead of the 2019 elections to eschew partisan politics. He, particularly warned that those engaging in partisan politics or political controversies among them, risk losing their public respect.

“Religious leaders should not be seen to involve themselves in partisan politics or political controversies. Otherwise, they risk losing their status and public respect.

And to all of us politicians, I ask that we discharge our political responsibilities with integrity, bearing in mind that we will one day give an account to God, the Almighty,” the President admonished then.

Buhari’s admonishment then notwithstanding, some of the religious leaders have not only continued to intervene in political issues in the interest of the nation but equally remained constant in speaking truth to power.

No doubt, the debate on whether religious leaders should participate in partisan politics or not is bound to get more interesting in the days ahead as the clock ticks closer to the 2023 general election, however, the fact remains that religion remains a driving force for the masses as affinity exists between them and their leaders although the real danger is with those who choose to ferment prejudice.

