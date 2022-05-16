2023: Condemn Deborah’s killing or forget our votes YOWICAN tells politicians

The Youth Wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), has asked any politician who fails to condemn the gruesome murder of Deborah who was killed for alleged blasphemy, to forget their votes during the 2023 general elections scheduled to hold in the country. Chairman YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere in a statement made available to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, vowed to mobilise Christian youths nationwide to ensure only politicians who have proved to have shown true representation of Nigeria as a secular state. He said: “Today is the 4th day Miss Deborah Samuel was killed by Muslim extremist students who chose to take laws in their hands and yet most of our Nigerian political class who are gunning to lead us as a country failed to condemn or to commiserate with the bereaved family. “Even after killing Deborah the miscreants continued to destroy peoples’ properties, burning of church facilities and going from house to house intimidating peaceful Christians. The security agencies should do the needful before this becomes a religious war. “This is nauseating and disheartening indeed. Any politician who failed to mourn with the nation especially the Christians in this sorrowful time should forget our votes in 2023. We will mobilize Christian youths across the nooks and crannies of the country to ensure that such persons are stopped because he or she will be a misrepresentation of the nation. Nigeria is a secular state not a religious nation.”
Related Articles
Insurgency: Buhari should seek foreign help, says Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate his commitment to fight the war against insurgency and insecurity, urging him to seek help from foreign countries. The governor, who spoke in an interview in Port Harcourt, described as pathetic, the incessant cases of kidnapping, banditry and murder of innocent civilians and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Archbishop Martins recalls Anelu from administrative leave
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has recalled the Parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu Owa, Rev. Fr. James Anelu, from the indefinite administrative leave he was sent on February 7. Anelu proceeded on leave following allegations that he banned the singing of Igbo songs in the Parish. In […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Disclose confidential information, face consequences, Perm. Sec. warns State House staff
The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, has cautioned staff against disclosure of confidential information without authorization, failing which they would be made to face the consequences in line with the public service rules. Umar gave this warning Tuesday at the administration of Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy to 42 members of staff […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)