News

2023: Conduct of some govs instigating political violence – IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has expressed worries over the “political intolerance” exhibited by some governors, noting that such tendencies have continued to breed tension/violence in parts of the country.

This was as the police chief revealed that between September, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on political campaigns and now, no fewer than 52 cases of politically-motivated, inter-party violence have been recorded across 22 states of the federation.

According to him, some governors encourage political thugs, as well as local security outfits to disrupt campaign activities of their opponents, thereby denying their right to freely participate in the electoral process.

Baba made the disclosures Thursday at a meeting with leaders of political parties contesting the 2023 general elections, as well as other stakeholders, which held at the Force Headquarters (FHQ) in Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa flood victims receive relief materials

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Towards ameliorating the suffering of the flood victims in Bayelsa State, a non-governmental organisation known as Action Aids in partnership with MacJim Foundation at the weekend reached out to some of the flood victims. Sunday Telegraph learnt that Action Aids with MacJim Foundation donated food and other items to about 140 most vulnerable people affected […]
News

“President Buhari, APC need to act on ongoing illegality in NDDC”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amity between the President Muhammadu Buhari government and the people of Nigeria who he governs is based on trust which is earned from promises made and promises kept. One of such promises by Buhari to the nation was on June 24, 2021 when, receiving the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), he unequivocally committed […]
News

Vehicle used in conveying kidnapped Kebbi students owned by judge, say police

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State Police Command has said the vehicle used to convey kidnapped students from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, belongs to a High Court judge in the state. According to Kebbi Police Command spokesman, Nafi’u Abubakar, bandits hijacked the van on Birnin Yauri road. Abubarkar said this to debunk reports that a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica