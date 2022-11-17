2023: Conduct of some govs instigating political violence – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has expressed worries over the “political intolerance” exhibited by some governors, noting that such tendencies have continued to breed tension/violence in parts of the country.

This was as the police chief revealed that between September, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on political campaigns and now, no fewer than 52 cases of politically-motivated, inter-party violence have been recorded across 22 states of the federation.

According to him, some governors encourage political thugs, as well as local security outfits to disrupt campaign activities of their opponents, thereby denying their right to freely participate in the electoral process.

Baba made the disclosures Thursday at a meeting with leaders of political parties contesting the 2023 general elections, as well as other stakeholders, which held at the Force Headquarters (FHQ) in Abuja.

