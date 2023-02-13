News

2023: Conflicting judicial interpretations’ll cause voter apathy –Onuigbo

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Hon. Samuel Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia state, has expressed concerns that conflicting judicial interpretations of the Electoral Act, 2022, by the courts might lead to voter apathy in the 2023 general elections.

Onuigbo who expressed the concern in Abuja, while reacting to some recent controversial Supreme Court judgements on party primaries, explained that the Electoral Act22wasadeliberateeffortto put in place a legal framework to help sanitize the process of doing election in Nigeria in order to deepen and broaden the democratic dispensation. The lawmaker recently got victory at the nation’s apex Court, as the authentic candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming February 25 polls. He lamented that the Electoral Act, which was painstakingly crafted to plug existing gaps in the country’s electoral process and received commendations locally and internationally, was being subjected to conflicting and controversial interpretations by judicial officers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

1st Africa Data Protection Conclave set to hold October 15th

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      The first Africa Data Protection Conclave is set to hold virtually on Thursday October 15 and Friday October 16, 2020. Theme Personal Data Protection and Cybersecurity: Action Points for the Rise of the Africa Knowledge Economy, the Conference is designed to bring together the leading African nations in data protection and cybersecurity […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 63,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total figure of COVID-19 recoveries has crossed 63,000, with 236 persons discharged across the country on Sunday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for November 29, adding that the patients discharged on Sunday included “136 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”. […]
News

Nigeria desperately needs paradigm shift in political ideology –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that the country is in desperate need of a paradigm shift in ideology of what political offices should be about. Akeredolu, who frowned at the manner at which politics devoid of ideology was being played in the country, emphasized that leadership must be embedded with traits that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica