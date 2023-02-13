2023: Conflicting judicial interpretations’ll cause voter apathy –Onuigbo

Hon. Samuel Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia state, has expressed concerns that conflicting judicial interpretations of the Electoral Act, 2022, by the courts might lead to voter apathy in the 2023 general elections.

Onuigbo who expressed the concern in Abuja, while reacting to some recent controversial Supreme Court judgements on party primaries, explained that the Electoral Act22wasadeliberateeffortto put in place a legal framework to help sanitize the process of doing election in Nigeria in order to deepen and broaden the democratic dispensation. The lawmaker recently got victory at the nation’s apex Court, as the authentic candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming February 25 polls. He lamented that the Electoral Act, which was painstakingly crafted to plug existing gaps in the country’s electoral process and received commendations locally and internationally, was being subjected to conflicting and controversial interpretations by judicial officers.

