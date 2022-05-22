2023: Confusion forced APC leaders to consider Jonathan’s return to save Nigeria – Kwankwaso

Ex-Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led to the ruling party to consider making former President Goodluck Jonathan its candidate for the 2023 presidential poll.

Jonathan lost the 2015 election to President Muhammadu Buhari and there have been calls for the former Bayelsa State governor to return to the Presidential Villa because of the hardship and rapidly deteriorating security situation in the country as he believed to have the magic wand to solve the problems.

Speaking in Kano over the weekend, Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Leader and presidential aspirant, said the Buhari government has completely failed and asked Nigerians to vote out the APC.

The former representative of Kano Central in the Senate said: “Today the leaders of the APC are so confused to the extent that they completely believe that no one among them can salvage the nation but the same Jonathan they sacked and took over power from him on account that the country has drifted.

“Nigerians are today not only allowed to wallow in destitution, but they are in serious economic social woes, which require persons of integrity to do the magic of changing the situation for good.”

