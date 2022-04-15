News

2023: Confusion trails Ebonyi SSG’s resignation

Posted on

Confusion yesterday trailed the resignation of the Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner in the state, Dr Kenneth Ugbala. While a report said he had resigned his appointment to pursue his senatorial ambition in next year’s general election, another report yesterday denied the report, saying that he still remains secretary to the government of the state.

Ugbala denied the news making the rounds in both mainstream and social media that he has resigned from office. He said the publication quoting him to have said he resigned from office was false, as he remained the Secretary to Government of Ebonyi State. He said the authors of the publication completely misquoted what he told journalists who interviewed him on Thursday and should be disregarded.

“When I was asked by journalists whether I have resigned from office, what I said was that I know the electoral law very well, and that I’m taking all the necessary steps; that my boss, His Excellency, Governor David Umahi, who graciously appointed me as Secretary to Government, has all the necessary documents, not myself.

 

Our Reporters

