2023: Consensus breaks Northern PDP

The consensus arrangement forged by presidential aspirants from the North, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had a disastrous end over weekend with two of the aspirants dissociating themselves from it. The two aspirants, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in separate statements, said the move to unite the aspirants has failed.

Tambuwal, his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed and former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, had in March, met in Bauchi and agreed to work for a consensus candidate among the aspirants. The trio later sought to involve other aspirants, to ensure a crisis-free PDP primary for election of the party’s presidential candidate.

But it failed to win the attraction of the other aspirants. Northern Elders, led by former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Prof. Ango Abdullahi, said the forum screened and adopted Saraki and Mohammed, as the region’s joint candidates.

He, however, urged the duo to further enter into agreement so that one of them would later be presented in the forthcoming primaries. Tambuwal said the consensus drive has failed, and denied that Saraki and Mohammed have been adopted as consensus candidates.

In a statement by Director, Organisation and Mobilisation of Tambuwal Campaign Organization (TCO), Nicholas Msheliza, the Sokoto Governor explained that the team had met at Bauchi Governor’s lodge in Abuja last Wednesday, for a review meeting; “and, unanimously agreed that the consensus arrangement was not working.”

According to Msheliza: “The team further agreed that Senator Saraki should come up with a draft statement on how to communicate this decision to the Nigerian public. “This was the last time that members of the team sat and mutually agreed on anything.

The proposed meeting to review and vet the statement scheduled for 10pm of the same day was aborted unilaterally by Senator Saraki via a WhatsApp message.”

He expressed surprise that the same Saraki circulated another WhatsApp message on Thursday, suggesting that members of the team should meet at Minna on Friday. Msheliza stated that Tambuwal reached other members of the team and informed them that he stands by the decision of the team that the initiative is not working.

“This is the reason Governor Tambuwal was absent at Friday meeting in Minna. As a result therefore, the outcome of the Minna meeting has no consequence or any implication on the aspiration of Governor Tambuwal, who had earlier on informed his colleagues of maintaining their agreed position that the initiative has collapsed.

“Members of the public should be reminded that what was canvassed for was a consensus candidate and not consensus candidates.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Tambuwal has submitted his presidential nomination forms and now that the quest for a consensus candidate out of the four has clearly collapsed, will go ahead and face screening and indeed contest the PDP presidential primaries.

“This is in consonance with his acclaimed outlook as a pan-Nigerian candidate, with pedigree of national service as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, life member of the Body of Benchers and now in his second and final term as Governor of Sokoto State.”

Atiku on his part, said he was never a party to the northern consensus arrangement, as he was never listed as a member of the team. The former vice president said in a statement by Chairman of the technical committee for the actualisation of Atiku Abubakar’s presidency in 2023, Raymond Dokpesi, said he did not subject himself to the process of selecting a consensus candidate.

“Therefore, he is not bound by any of the recommendations and conclusions of the purported report. “Waziri Atiku Abubakar as a nationalist strongly believes that Nigeria has never been so divided as it is today, and any regional, zonal, ethno-religious gang up or consensus driven in this manner will further deepen and widen the wounds that urgently require to be healed.

He is anxious to implement plans, policies and programmes that will rescue and rebuild Nigeria.” The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had earlier dismissed the consensus drive, because it would not work.

Meanwhile, a former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has warned that if Nigeria was not urgently rescued from the dangerous path she appears to be marching towards, the nation may not be able to contain the implosion.

Obi, who is one of PDP presidential aspirants, told the party’s former ministers’ forum that the condition of Nigeria should worry people of goodwill that had the interest of the country at heart. He regretted that over 90 million Nigerians were living under poverty while millions were jobless, especially youths in their productive years Obi explained that,

“In 2014, unemployment rate was 10 per cent. It is now 33 per cent, which clearly shows that we are moving from worse to worst, or as some say, from ‘flying pan to fire.’ “What is lamentable is that it is the same with all other indicators. “In the midst of the suffering, Nigerians are confronted by the worsening security situation, erosion of those centripetal forces that should keep us together, as well as unbridled borrowing that will end up enslaving Nigerians.”

He called for election of competent persons to pilot the affairs of the country, as is the case in other countries. A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, however, promised to ensure welfare and wellbeing of Persons with Disabilities, if elected president.

Anyim told Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), who assured him of block votes, that the country has not been able to maximise the abundant talents in the PWD community, and said he would strengthen the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and ensure that the Act establishing it was domesticated in all states of the federation.

“When I came here, I met two of my professional colleagues. In fact, one of them is a lawyer with 22 years in the bar. “So, PWDs are educated, resourceful people that have a lot to contribute to the society and helping in taking the country to the desired destination.

I will maximise these capacities when I am elected president next year.

“My conviction that until the least of us is recognized; the rest of us will not be fulfilled is the reason why I chose this night to break the fast with this special group.” National Chairman of the PWDs, Abdullahi Akilu, at an iIftar meeting hosted by Anyim in Abuja to break the fast with members of the community, noted that the former Senate President was the first aspirant to host them.

Akilu told Anyim that, “Nigeria needs you at this critical moment to govern this country. We are happy that someone of your calibre is sitting with us tonight, eating with us and laughing with us. We will not forget and we will ensure that our votes speak for us loud and clear on Election Day.”

Meanwhile, a former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, described the adoption of two aspirants as northern consensus candidates by Northern Elders as injurious to the North and aspirants from the region. Lamido, in a statement, said the report was personal opinion of the Northern Elders and not the position of the PDP members in the North.

He disclosed that, “discussions are ongoing with all the aspirants in our party with a view to having a national consensus if possible, or at least, working towards having a smooth acrimonyfree national convention.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, one of the presidential aspirants driving consensus candidacy has described the Northern Elders committee headed by Prof. Ango Abdullahi as faceless. The aspirant, in a statement, said the evaluation criteria used by the committee was subjective.

According to him: “The announcement we witnessed yesterday (Friday) was not based on the principles of equity and transparency, which we believe should lead the country and the party into the future.

“It seems to us that this entire charade was designed to achieve a preconceived outcome.” Hayatu-Deen said the process of arriving at a consensus candidate had collapsed, adding that the aspirants involved could not reach a compromise amongst themselves, resulting in the decision of him and Governor Aminu Tambuwal to discontinue the process.

