News Top Stories

2023: Consensus not northern agenda – Saraki

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki said the consensus being championed among presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not a northern agenda. Saraki, who spoke when the group met with Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said though the initiators are aspirants from the North, the message is being passed across the aspirants from the South. He said: “We are not talking about the northern aspirants or southern aspirants. We are talking about Nigeria.

“I have good news that already, moves are being made by the aspirants in the South to meet and eventually we all will meet and see one consensus. That consensus is a Nigerian that represent all the groups. “So, I just want to be clear about that, and be reassured it is not about just issue of a northern consensus.

Not at all, it is a consensus for the PDP and one Nigeria.” The consensus move began about three week ago by Saraki, as well as Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed, at Bauchi. They were later joined by Muhammad Hayatu-Deen, who is also another aspirant from the North. Saraki noted that more aspirants have emerged from the South, adding that all the aspirants are going to meet.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FUOYE approves N50m research grant for PG school

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti, FUOYEm in Ekiti State, Professor Abayomi Fasina, has disclosed that the university has approved N50 million research grant for its post graduate school to fast track development in tandem with its vision and mission to become institution of first choice recognised for providing critical opportunities for […]
Top Stories

APC Convention: Lukman, PGF DG, resigns

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has resigned his appointment. According to a source from the PGF Secretariat in Abuja he was asked to resign by some governors. Lukman has been criticizing the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) over the delay in the conduct of the […]
News

NEITI condemns attack on HEDA Chairman, commiserates with TUC

Posted on Author  Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has condemned the attack on the Chairman of the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr. Lanre Olanrewaju Suraju and his family, whose lives he said were put at serious risk. Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who expressed shock over the incident, in a statement made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica