2023: Consensus not northern agenda – Saraki

Former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki said the consensus being championed among presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not a northern agenda. Saraki, who spoke when the group met with Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said though the initiators are aspirants from the North, the message is being passed across the aspirants from the South. He said: “We are not talking about the northern aspirants or southern aspirants. We are talking about Nigeria.

“I have good news that already, moves are being made by the aspirants in the South to meet and eventually we all will meet and see one consensus. That consensus is a Nigerian that represent all the groups. “So, I just want to be clear about that, and be reassured it is not about just issue of a northern consensus.

Not at all, it is a consensus for the PDP and one Nigeria.” The consensus move began about three week ago by Saraki, as well as Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed, at Bauchi. They were later joined by Muhammad Hayatu-Deen, who is also another aspirant from the North. Saraki noted that more aspirants have emerged from the South, adding that all the aspirants are going to meet.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...