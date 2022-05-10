2023: Consultation critical in governing Nigeria, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said consultation remains a critical ingredient in governance and national development in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria. He said this on Sunday during a dinner with Speakers and Deputy Speakers of state Houses of Assembly. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the VP said: “That is the kind of relationship that I think makes governance easier. The only way to make a complex country like this work is by consultations. There is no other way.” He said he would apply the partnership model in governance if elected President. Osinbajo also restated the value of his experience to lead Nigeria in 2023, insisting that he remains the most prepared for the job. He recalled his tour of the Niger Delta in 2017, on behalf of the President, which birthed the administration’s Niger Delta New Vision, and restored peace and stability, among other significant development gains in the region. The VP said: “People want to be engaged, they want to be spoken to, they want to hear what the government is doing, they want you to hear what their opinions are. “Whatever policy that is, engagement is always the best approach, I think that has succeeded in so many instances. I am confident that the partnership model is one that will always work.”
APC for convention as Adamu, Al-Makura, Musa, others return nomination forms
It was a beehive of activities at the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari House Friday as candidates for the office of the National Working Committee trooped in to return their nomination forms ahead of the National Convention slated for March 26. Six National Chairmanship candidates were among those who returned their […]
Group upbraids Fayose over comment on Obasanjo
A pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), yesterday berated former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, over his comments on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing the former governor as immature despite passing the age of youthful exuberance. Fayose had said that he would ensure that the former President was sent back to jail if he […]
FG: We issue 30,000 expatriate quotas to 4,000 companies yearly
The Federal Government yesterday said “an average of 30,000 expatriate quotas are issued and given to about 4,000 companies annually.” Expatriate quota refers to the approval government grants to companies to engage the services of expatriates with “relevant competences.” Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the disclosure yesterday at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on expatriate […]
