2023: Consultation critical in governing Nigeria, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said consultation remains a critical ingredient in governance and national development in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria.

He said this on Sunday during a dinner with Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Houses of Assembly.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the VP said: “That is the kind of relationship that I think makes governance easier. The only way to make a complex country like this work is by consultations. There is no other way.”

He said he would apply the partnership model in governance if elected President.

Osinbajo also restated the value of his experience to lead Nigeria in 2023, insisting that he remains the most prepared for the job.

He recalled his tour of the Niger Delta in 2017, on behalf of the President, which birthed the administration’s Niger Delta New Vision, and restored peace and stability, among other significant development gains in the region.

The VP said: “People want to be engaged, they want to be spoken to, they want to hear what the government is doing, they want you to hear what their opinions are.

“Whatever policy that is, engagement is always the best approach, I think that has succeeded in so many instances. I am confident that the partnership model is one that will always work.”

 

News

THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME CEO PASSYXCHANGE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME popularly know as Passy is a Nigerian born Crypto Trader and An Enterprenuer. Passy is the CEO of Passyxchange and Passy Empire. Passyxchange is a crypto currency exchange platform where you sell your crypto and giftcards and other assets OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME PROFILE: Name:   OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME Nick Name:       Passy […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian airlines form historic alliance

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Reminiscent of global airline alliances like Star Alliance, OneWorld, and Sky Team, six Nigerian airlines have signed an agreement called ‘Spring Alliance’. The carriers signed the alliance in Lagos. Azman Air, United Nigeria Airline, Arik, Air Peace, and Max Air inked the deal which would help to mutually support one another’s operations and improve service […]
News

Jonathan calls for ceasefire, dialogue in Ethiopia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia, following continued fighting between Ethiopian soldiers and soldiers of the Tigray Defence Forces in the northern part of the country. The former President urged the warring parties to embrace dialogue and negotiations in the interest of peace in their […]

