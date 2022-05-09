2023: Consultation critical in governing Nigeria, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said consultation remains a critical ingredient in governance and national development in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria.

He said this on Sunday during a dinner with Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Houses of Assembly.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the VP said: “That is the kind of relationship that I think makes governance easier. The only way to make a complex country like this work is by consultations. There is no other way.”

He said he would apply the partnership model in governance if elected President.

Osinbajo also restated the value of his experience to lead Nigeria in 2023, insisting that he remains the most prepared for the job.

He recalled his tour of the Niger Delta in 2017, on behalf of the President, which birthed the administration’s Niger Delta New Vision, and restored peace and stability, among other significant development gains in the region.

The VP said: “People want to be engaged, they want to be spoken to, they want to hear what the government is doing, they want you to hear what their opinions are.

“Whatever policy that is, engagement is always the best approach, I think that has succeeded in so many instances. I am confident that the partnership model is one that will always work.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...