2023: Controversy trails APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket for Kaduna governorship election

There is palpable anger and disenchantment among a section of voters in Kaduna State following the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani to choose a fellow Muslim as his running mate for the 2023 election.

In 2019, Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i picked Dr Hadiza Balarabe as his Deputy, a development that attracted widespread controversy in the state. Uba Sani has also picked a Muslim as his running mate. Speaking on the development, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, (SOKAPU) said that would not accept Muslim-Muslim ticket because it has no respect for the religious and ethnic values of a state like Kaduna State.

Spokesperson of SOKAPU, Luka Binniyat, disclosed that “SOKAPU has made it very clear that any political party, which does not respect the religious and ethnic diversity of the state will not have its support and by extension that of southern Kaduna people. “We believe that from both sides, the north and the south, there are very qualified Christians and Muslims that can be the running mate of any political party.”

On its part, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter said that they were not worried about parties fielding people of the same faith for the two offices as there are alternatives. CAN Chairman in Kaduna State, Reverend John Joseph Hayab said there are more than 10 political parties, “why should we be bothered about the choice of one party.” He, however, queried the rationale behind the move, saying “the constitution says Nigerian leaders should reflect federal character to promote unity.” In his submission even before the APC candidate announced his decision to pick a fellow Muslim, Sheikh Haliru Abdullahi Maraya said that promoters of Muslim-Muslim ticket do not wish the country well.

 

