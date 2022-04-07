News Top Stories

2023: Controversy trails PDP's presidential ticket zoning

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, and Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The recommendation by the Zoning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the party’s presidentialticketbethrownopen, yesterday, triggered controversy and confusion, as the Committee, dissociated itself from the open ticket agenda, saying it was only a recommendation that could either be rejected or accepted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who is the Chairman of the Zoning Committee, debunked media reports about the open ticket and maintained that the committee was being misquoted on the issue.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, wondered why those who were not part of the meeting of the committee would want to “force words into the committee’s mouth.” “I want to clear the insinuation that the zoning committee has thrown open the presidential ticket.

I did inform the media that the committee has adopted a unanimous position to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. Where did I say that the committee has thrown open the presidential ticket? “The committee will present the report to NEC. It is NEC that has the final authority on the zoning of positions.

“As far as the committee was concerned, there were arguments that the presidential candidate should go to the South. While some said it should go to the Northern part of the country. There were others who were of the opinion that it should be thrown open for the best candidate who will be able to deliver good governance and make Nigerians feel like human beings again. “As the chairman of the committee, we did not say that. So it is very wrong for anyone to insinuate that we have thrown the presidential ticket open.

I am still repeating that, whatever we did, we have submitted our report to NEC. So it is wrong for the media to come out with a position despite the fact that they were not members of the committee.” The governor recalled thatwhenthepartypositions were being zoned before the National Convention, NEC directed that zoning of these positions should be done without minding where the president will come from yet. According to Ortom, the NEC had reasoned that when the time comes for the selection of the presidential candidate, a mandate will be given to the people and the NEC will make a decision.

He disclosed that the party’s leadership was consciously working towards ensuring that the party gets it right this time. “I believe that at the end, the right thing will be done. Pre-empting the committee’s work and NEC decision is not correct. I want to appeal that NEC will soon invite us to a meeting and then we can move on from there,” the governor stated. Governor Ortom expressed optimism that the PDP will bring the economy and security situation back to normal if given another opportunity to run the affairs of the country.

“If nothing drastic is not done about the present situation in the country a time will come when even the Presidential Villa and other government houses will be taken over by the terrorists. They are already closing in on us and we seem to be helpless. Everyone must team up to fight for justice, equity and fairness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has justified the decision of the PDP to throw the presidential ticket open for all contenders for 2023, irrespective of their ethnic and geopolitical backgrounds. Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu who spoke on the governor’s behalf yesterday in Asaba, said the outcome of the Zoning Committee’s assignment which prescribed open race for the ticket only made a recommendation and he was prepared to abide by it. He said the recommendation would be subjected to further deliberations at the level of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party before a final decision would be taken.

He said: “I am happy that the Ortom committee submitted its report yesterday. My governor will also attend a meeting where deliberations will be taken on the outcome or recommendations of the committee and whatever that is decided at that level would be binding on him. Wanting him to begin to drive in a different direction when he has subscribed to setting up that committee will not be gentlemanly enough.” Aniagwu said the speculation that his boss had secretly procured the nomination and expression of interest forms for a return bid for Delta North Senatorial District seat, was within his right. However, Aniagwu said, Okowa’s preoccupation at the moment was how to bring the nation out of the woods and redirect her towards the path of progress and prosperity.

 

