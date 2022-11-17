Politics

2023: Court affirms PDP candidate’s victory in Ikorodu Federal Constituency

Akeem Nafiu

 

Akeem Nafiu

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has affirmed the candidature of Abdul Kareem Shittu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ikorodu Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

A three-man panel of the court dismissed an appeal filed by Shittu’s co-contestant, Awesu AbdulAzeez and the PDP challenging the judgement of Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos that declared Shittu as the party’s flag bearer.

Justice Bayero, who read the lead judgement, agreed with Shittu’s lawyer, Patience Patrick Udoh, that the appeal lacked merit and it was accordingly dismissed.

The court also dismissed a separate appeal filed by the PDP against Shittu’s victory and awarded a punitive cost of N5 million against the party.

The court also ordered Awesu to pay Shittu the sum of N500,000 for bringing a vexatious appeal against him.

 

 

Reporter

