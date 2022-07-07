News

2023: Court asked to stop APC from replacing Masari as Tinubu’s running mate

The Federal High Court in Abuja was yesterday asked to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC), from replacing Kabiru Masari, as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

APC had submitted Masari’s name to the Independent National Electoral Coomission, INEC, as an interim Vice Presidential candidate. Two chieftains of the party, who were delegates in the APC National Convention, Zakari Maigari and Zubainatu Mohammed through their Counsel, Hakeem Kareem, approached the court to stop INEC from accepting change of vice presidential candidate from APC. The plaintiffs joined, APC, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kabiru Masari as defendants.

 

