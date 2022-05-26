News

2023: Court bars INEC from recognising Obaseki’s ad-hoc delegates

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or accepting ad-hoc delegates produced by the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo State.

The court declared the ad-hoc delegates produced by Dan Orbih’s faction of the party as authentic and must be recognised and accepted.

Delivering judgment in a suit instituted by 581 delegates elected on April 30, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that PDP and other defendants in the suit are bound by Section 84 (5) of the Electoral Act 2022 as well as Section 15 of the PDP Constitution relating to delegates elections.

The 581 delegates instituted the suit marked FHC/Abj/ CS/598/2022 through their five representatives, Hon. Monday Osagie, Hon. Reuben Ekhosuehi, Hon. Adeyanba Osaro, Hon. Magdalene Osawe and Hon Imariabe Oghogho.

Defendants in the suit are: PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Umar Bature and INEC as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

The Plaintiffs in their suit argued by Dr. John Musa (SAN) had asked the court to determine whether PDP in view of Section 84 (5) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 15 of the PDP constitution can jettison their election monitored by INEC for another one conducted in violation of the provisions of the relevant laws.

They also asked the court to determine whether the defendants can on their own jettison the authentic delegates for others whose purported election is unknown to any law.

In his judgment, Justice Ekwo after scrutinising the documentary evidence including the report of INEC on its monitoring of the April 30 delegates election, agreed with the plaintiffs that they were validly and legally elected as authentic ad-hoc delegates for Edo State chapter of the PDP.

The court held that the role of INEC in Primary election, Congress and Convention monitoring are statutory and Constitutional and must therefore be strictly adhered to by all political parties.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Scrap or restructure NIDCOM now, Oduduwa group urges FG over threats by Diaspora to national security

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants (COD) has urged the Federal Government to totally scrap or restructure the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) over threats to national security by some Nigerians in the Diaspora.  According to the Oduduwa group, this has become paramount following hate campaigns by some disgruntled elements abroad , endorsing negative publicity about Nigeria. The […]
News

2023 and the Imperative of Jonathan’s return, for Political Equity.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Nigeria prepare for the 2023 General elections, a year symbolising another significant transition era, it is becoming imperative, for nigerians, to be interested in actions of political actors and parties, as decisions begin to emerge, on the transition succession plans, being championed, by political gladiators, most importantly, as it concerns the political stability of […]
News

Afenifere to Buhari: Arrest, prosecute soldiers involved in Lekki shootings

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Philip Nyam

Wale Elegbede and Philip Nyam   Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and prosecutes soldiers who allegedly fired shots at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday night.   Afenifere also said it was pathetic that President Muhammadu Buhari had kept mute over the killings and not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica