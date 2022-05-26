2023: Court bars INEC from recognising Obaseki’s ad-hoc delegates

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or accepting ad-hoc delegates produced by the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo State.

The court declared the ad-hoc delegates produced by Dan Orbih’s faction of the party as authentic and must be recognised and accepted.

Delivering judgment in a suit instituted by 581 delegates elected on April 30, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that PDP and other defendants in the suit are bound by Section 84 (5) of the Electoral Act 2022 as well as Section 15 of the PDP Constitution relating to delegates elections.

The 581 delegates instituted the suit marked FHC/Abj/ CS/598/2022 through their five representatives, Hon. Monday Osagie, Hon. Reuben Ekhosuehi, Hon. Adeyanba Osaro, Hon. Magdalene Osawe and Hon Imariabe Oghogho.

Defendants in the suit are: PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Umar Bature and INEC as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

The Plaintiffs in their suit argued by Dr. John Musa (SAN) had asked the court to determine whether PDP in view of Section 84 (5) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 15 of the PDP constitution can jettison their election monitored by INEC for another one conducted in violation of the provisions of the relevant laws.

They also asked the court to determine whether the defendants can on their own jettison the authentic delegates for others whose purported election is unknown to any law.

In his judgment, Justice Ekwo after scrutinising the documentary evidence including the report of INEC on its monitoring of the April 30 delegates election, agreed with the plaintiffs that they were validly and legally elected as authentic ad-hoc delegates for Edo State chapter of the PDP.

The court held that the role of INEC in Primary election, Congress and Convention monitoring are statutory and Constitutional and must therefore be strictly adhered to by all political parties.

