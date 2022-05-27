News

2023: Court bars INEC from recognising Obaseki’s PDP faction delegates

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja and Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or accepting ad hoc delegates produced by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The court declared the delegates produced by Dan Orbih’s faction as authentic and must be recognised and accepted. Delivering judgment in a suit instituted by 581 delegates elected on April 30, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the PDP and other defendants in the suit are bound by Section 84 (5) of the Electoral Act 2022 as well as Section 15 of the PDP Constitution relating to delegates elections. The 581 delegates instituted the suit through Monday Osagie, Reuben Ekhosuehi, Adeyanba Osaro, Magdalene Osawe and Imariabe Oghogho.

Defendants are the PDP, the Chairman Iyorchia Ayu; Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Umar Bature and INEC. Lawyer for the plaintiffs John Musa (SAN) had asked the court to determine whether the PDP in view of Section 84 (5) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 15 of the PDP constitution can jettison their election monitored by INEC for another one conducted in violation of the provisions of the relevant laws.

They also asked the court to determine whether the defendants can on their own jettison the authentic delegates for others whose purported election is unknown to any law. Justice Ekwo after scrutinizing the documentary evidence, including INEC’s report on its monitoring of the delegate election, agreed with the plaintiffs that they were validly and legally elected as authentic ad hoc delegates for Edo PDP.

 

Our Reporters

