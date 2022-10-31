2023: Court dismisses application  seeking to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday dismissed a bid by a factional group in the Action Alliance (AA) party to stop the certificate forgery suit instituted against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The bid by the group loyal to Tinubu and led by Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje was rejected by the Federal High Court from being joined as an interested party to defend Tinubu in the certificate forgery suit brought against him by the AA party.

Trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu in a ruling on the joinder application of Omo-Aje and his faction, threw out the request on the grounds that conditions precedent for such joinder to be granted were not placed before the court.

Justice Egwuatu held that Omo-Aje did not establish his claim as National Chairman of the AA and also did not disclose how his interest would be jeopardized if not joined as defendant in the suit.

The Court, while dismissing the joinder request held that the group remains meddlesome interloper and busy body until their interests likely to be affected are clearly established.

In the ruling, Justice Egwuatu held that both Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje and Ambassador Suleiman Abdumalik who filed the joinder application on behalf of their faction failed to satisfy the conditions on why they should be joined.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...