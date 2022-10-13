2023: Court dismisses three cases against Abiodun, APC

The Federal High Court in Abeokuta has dismissed three different cases filed against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun challenging his victory in the governorship primary on May 26. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik dismissed the cases for reasons ranging from the lack of standing to sue to the lack of jurisdiction, incompetence, frivolity, academic exercise and being statute barred. The Judge also awarded a “joint cost” of N2 million against the litigants and in favour of the APC and its candidate for the 2023 Ogun State governorship poll Abiodun in each of the three cases.

In the suit instituted by Mrs Sherifat Eweje against the APC and Abiodun, the Judge held that a person who did not participate in a primary for an office cannot invoke the limited jurisdiction of the court to challenge the outcome of that primary.

