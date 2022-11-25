2023: Court faults INEC’s stoppage of CVR exercise before 90 days to general election 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Friday declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted unlawfully, when it stopped the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CRV) exercise on July 31, more than six months to the 2023 general elections.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, said it was convinced that the action by electoral body, “would disenfranchise millions of eligible potential voters”.

It held that INEC could only stop the CRV exercise, at least 90 days before the next general elections scheduled for February 25, 2023.

The judgement was premised on a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1335l2022, which was filed before the court by a frontline constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Abubakar Damisa Sani.

