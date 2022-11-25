News

2023: Court faults INEC’s stoppage of CVR exercise before 90 days to general election 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Friday declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted unlawfully, when it stopped the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CRV) exercise on July 31, more than six months to the 2023 general elections.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, said it was convinced that the action by electoral body, “would disenfranchise millions of eligible potential voters”.

It held that INEC could only stop the  CRV exercise, at least 90 days before the next general elections scheduled for February 25, 2023.

The judgement was premised on a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1335l2022, which was filed before the court by a frontline constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Abubakar Damisa Sani.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NPAN, NGE, NUJ, others move to review Media Code of Conduct

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Nigerian Press O r g a n i s a t i o n (NPO) comprising Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) have commenced the process of reviewing […]
News Top Stories

Wabara on fence mending mission to Ortom, Wike

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday embarked on what could best be described as a fence mending mission to Governors Samuel Ortom and Nyesom Wike of Benue and Rivers states respectively, to try and resolve the intractable internal crisis rocking the party, to enable it emerge victorious in next […]
News Top Stories

How I prayed, fasted not to be made RCCG General Overseer – Adeboye

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has recounted how he and his wife, Folu, prayed and fasted for 14 days asking God, not to be ordained as General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).   Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the monthly thanksgiving service of the church, which coincided with his 40th anniversary as General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica