2023: Court fixes Nov.15 for hearing of fresh suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Tuesday fixed November 15 for hearing of a fresh suit seeking to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting the 2023 general election over alleged breach of section 90(3) of the Electoral Act. .

The court consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respond to the suit

The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed in the ruling, equally granted leave to the plaintiff, Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, to apply for an order of mandamus against the INEC boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

It ordered the INEC Chairman, the APC and Tinubu, who were all cited as 1st to 3rd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1960/2022, to file their defence before November 15, when it adjourned the matter to, for hearing.

 

