News

2023: Court fixes Oct. 12 for hearing of suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu over alleged certificate forgery

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday fixed October 12 for hearing in a suit seeking disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the 2023 election over alleged certificate forgery.

Trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the new date to enable parties in the suit complete filing of their processes and exchange the same as required by law before the adjourned date.

At Thursday’s proceeding, counsel Action Alliance which instituted the suit, Ukpai Ukairo, informed the court that he just received the Notice of Preliminary Objection from Tinubu asking the court not to entertain the case against him on various grounds.

Amongst the grounds, Tinubu through his counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) claimed that the foundation for the certificate forgery suit against him was rooted in the 1999 electoral forms he submitted to the then electoral body.

He also claimed that the report of the Lagos State House of Assembly which probed him on the alleged certificate forgery is the main foundation of the fresh suit and hence, has become statute barred.

However, counsel to the Action Alliance, Ukairo informed the court that the claims of the former Lagos State Governor especially on the statute barred position would be adequately addressed in the subsequent proceedings.

Ukairo further told the court that Tinubu’s claims made orally by his counsel has to be made formally and served on him to enable him respond appropriately.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Suspected Boko Haram members attack Geidam

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

Suspected armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Friday invaded Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State, wreaking havoc, as residents scampered for safety. Sources and fleeing residents, according to an online portal, Vanguard News Nigeria report, said the insurgents invaded the town with several gun trucks about 5 pm. Confirming the incident, […]
News

Senate passes bill to amend Federal Colleges of Education Act 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

*Gives legal backing to Fed Varsity, Taraba   The Senate, Tuesday, passed a bill amending the Federal Colleges of Education Act 1998. The legislative Assembly passed the bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 1998”, when it considered a report by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and […]
News Top Stories

VAT: Banks, others generated N86.67bn in two years

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions in the country contributed N86.67billion to the total sum of N3.56trillion gen  erated as Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government between 2020and 2021, findings by New Telegraph show.   According to the “Sectorial Distribution of Value Added Tax (Q4’21)” report released by the National Bureau of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica