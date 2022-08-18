2023: Court fixes Oct. 12 for hearing of suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu over alleged certificate forgery

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday fixed October 12 for hearing in a suit seeking disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the 2023 election over alleged certificate forgery.

Trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the new date to enable parties in the suit complete filing of their processes and exchange the same as required by law before the adjourned date.

At Thursday’s proceeding, counsel Action Alliance which instituted the suit, Ukpai Ukairo, informed the court that he just received the Notice of Preliminary Objection from Tinubu asking the court not to entertain the case against him on various grounds.

Amongst the grounds, Tinubu through his counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) claimed that the foundation for the certificate forgery suit against him was rooted in the 1999 electoral forms he submitted to the then electoral body.

He also claimed that the report of the Lagos State House of Assembly which probed him on the alleged certificate forgery is the main foundation of the fresh suit and hence, has become statute barred.

However, counsel to the Action Alliance, Ukairo informed the court that the claims of the former Lagos State Governor especially on the statute barred position would be adequately addressed in the subsequent proceedings.

Ukairo further told the court that Tinubu’s claims made orally by his counsel has to be made formally and served on him to enable him respond appropriately.

