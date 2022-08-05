News

2023: Court fixes Sept 7 for hearing of suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu over alleged certificate forgery

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Friday fixed September 7 for hearing of a suit seeking the disqualification of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting the 2023 presidential election for allegedly presenting a forged certificate.

The court fixed hearing, just as it granted an ex-parte order for substituted service on Tinubu who was alleged to been invading personal service of court processes.

The plaintiffs in the suit – four chieftains of the APC, Memuna Suleiman, Jigo Mohammed Garba, Ofodu Anthony and Ibiang Miko Ibiang, are praying the court for an order disqualifying Tinubu from contesting or participating in the forthcoming 2023 presidential general election as a candidate of the party based on the information he supplied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a presidential candidate of the party.

Joined as defendants in the suit are INEC, the APC, Tinubu, the National Assembly and Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants respectively.

Plaintiffs’ counsel, Goddy Uche (SAN) had submitted before the vacation judge Justice A.R Mohammed that the substituted service was necessary because all attempts to serve the 3rd defendant have proved abortive as he cannot be reached.

In a brief ruling Justice Mohammed ordered that the court process to be served on the National Secretariat of APC and that such service shall be deemed as having been properly served on 3rd defendant Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate.

 

Our Reporters

