News Top Stories

2023: Court hears Tinubu’s fresh disqualification suit Nov 15

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday fixed November 15 for hearing of a fresh suit seeking to disqualify the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from contesting the 2023 gen-eral election over alleged breach of section 90(3) of the Electoral Act. The consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to respond to the suit The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed in a ruling equally granted leave to the plaintiff, Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, to apply for an order of mandamus against the INEC boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

It ordered the INEC Chairman, the APC and Tinubu, who were all cited as 1st to 3rd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1960/2022, to file their defence before November 15, when it adjourned the matter to, for hearing. Specifically, the plaintiff, through its team of lawyers led by Jideobi Johnmary, is praying the court for; “A declaration that having regard to the clear, unambiguous and express provisions, sprit and tenor of Section 90 (3) read alongside section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022, the 1st defendant, has deliberately refused to exercise the powers, mandate and statutory duty/obligation bestowed on him in section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“To immediately exclude, expunge and remove the 3rd defendant’s name Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the final list of presidential candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election for failure of the 2nd Defendant to comply with the mandatory provisions of section 90 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022. “A declaration that by operation of law and having regard to the clear, unambiguous and express provisions, sprit and tenor of Section 90 (3) read alongside section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022, the 3rd defendant Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not a candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Femi Adesina: Nigerians are more attracted to Buhari than Zik, Awo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, says Nigerians are more attracted to President Muhammadu Buhari than first republic leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo. In an article on Thursday entitled, ‘The Essential Buhari: VP Osinbajo got it!’, Adesina said he has not seen any Nigerian leader that has a popular appeal like Buhari. The spokesman […]
News

Obajana cement dispute may compound Nigeria’s risk rating by investors –NESG

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has waded into the lingering commercial dispute between Kogi State Government and Dangote Cement Plc., declaring that the steps taken by the state government may further compound the risk rating of Nigeria by foreign and local investors. The Group, who stated this position in a communiqué issued after its […]
News

Makinde flags off N781.7m reconstruction of Akesan market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde yesterday flagged off reconstruction of the Akesan market in Oyo town which was razed by inferno on 5th January, 2020. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the project would gulp N781.7 million. Makinde had visited the ancient town on January 8 to commiserate with the traders in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica