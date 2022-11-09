2023: Court hears Tinubu’s fresh disqualification suit Nov 15

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday fixed November 15 for hearing of a fresh suit seeking to disqualify the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from contesting the 2023 gen-eral election over alleged breach of section 90(3) of the Electoral Act. The consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to respond to the suit The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed in a ruling equally granted leave to the plaintiff, Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, to apply for an order of mandamus against the INEC boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

It ordered the INEC Chairman, the APC and Tinubu, who were all cited as 1st to 3rd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1960/2022, to file their defence before November 15, when it adjourned the matter to, for hearing. Specifically, the plaintiff, through its team of lawyers led by Jideobi Johnmary, is praying the court for; “A declaration that having regard to the clear, unambiguous and express provisions, sprit and tenor of Section 90 (3) read alongside section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022, the 1st defendant, has deliberately refused to exercise the powers, mandate and statutory duty/obligation bestowed on him in section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“To immediately exclude, expunge and remove the 3rd defendant’s name Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the final list of presidential candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election for failure of the 2nd Defendant to comply with the mandatory provisions of section 90 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022. “A declaration that by operation of law and having regard to the clear, unambiguous and express provisions, sprit and tenor of Section 90 (3) read alongside section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022, the 3rd defendant Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not a candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.”

