News

2023: Court refuses application seeking  INEC to resume voter registration 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

 

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday declined to grant a request for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The plea was part of the reliefs sought by four plaintiffs – Anajat Salmat, Earnest Stanley, Charles Okafor and Samuel Oluwakemi – in their suit against INEC.

They instituted the suit against the electoral umpire over its discontinuance of the CVR  on July 31, 2022.

The reliefs sought include: “a declaration that the defendant is expected pursuant to the provisions of Sections 76 (2), 77 (2), 116 (2), 117 (2), 132 (2) & (5) and 178 (2) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as Sections 9 (1), 9 (6), 10 (1) and 12 (1) of the Electoral Acts, 2022, to continue voters registration, update and revision of voters register till 90 days before the general election”.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang  Ekwo reasoned that going by the date of the verdict, INEC would have had “just a few days away from 90 days before the general election”.

 

Reporter

