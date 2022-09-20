2023: Court refuses to disqualify Obi, Tinubu

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday refused to disqualify the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the 2023 presidential poll, Peter Obi, from participating in the election. Justice Donatus Okorowo also declined to invalidate the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election of Bola Tinubu.

The court held that the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the duo lacked merit and deserved to be dismissed. The PDP had approached the court, accusing Obi and Tinubu of acting in breach of the Electoral Act.

It told the court that contrary to provisions of the electoral law, they failed to nominate their running in due time, choosing rather to temporarily hand over their vice presidential tickets to placeholders. The PDP told the court that whereas Obi chose Doyin Okupe as the placeholder for his vice presidential post, Tinubu submitted the name of Alhaji Kabiru Masari as his own placeholder.

In the suit, the plaintiff contended that the Electoral Act 2022 did not make provision for a “placeholder” or temporary running mate. It argued that the subsequent resignation, withdrawal or substitution of Okupe and Masari by both the LP and APC were illegal and unconstitutional.

It further argued that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was bereft of the power to accept any withdrawal or substitution of both Okupe and Masari without the LP and the APC conducting fresh primaries to substitute Obi and Tinubu.

The PDP told the court that both Okupe and Masari are not products of any primary election and as such were not validly nominated by the LP and the APC. Meanwhile, Justice Okorowo held that the suit was not only incompetent but amounted to gross abuse of the judicial process.

The court held that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain an incompetent suit and accordingly dismissed it.

