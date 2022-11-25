2023: Court sacks Tonye Cole as APC guber candidate

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, from contesting the 2023 election for being a citizen of Nigeria and United Kingdom. The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State had prayed the court to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to recognize Cole as APC governorahip candidate over his dual citizenship. The party also sought Cole’s disqualification on the grounds that the delegate election that produced him lacked due process because it was not monitored by INEC.

On the points raised by the PDP, the court presided by Justice Emmanuel Obile, ruled that Cole is not eligible to contest the governorship position. The court also agreed with the PDP that the APC didn’t comply with the Electoral Act that brought Cole as its candidate, and directed INEC to remove his name from the list of eligible candidates for the 2023 governorship election.

Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, counsels to the PDP, Dike Udenna, welcomed the judgement, noting that the APC has no governorship candidate in the next election. But the counsel to the APC, Collins Dike, said the APC will appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, stressing that the country’s constitution gives Cole the right to contest the governorship election as a Nigerian born in Nigeria.

