News

2023: Court to hear suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship July 20

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

AFederal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed July 20 to hear the fresh suit that is challenging the eligibility of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to contest the 2023 presidential election. The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, while fixing the date in a ruling ordered substituted service of all the legal processes on Atiku to enable him to respond to the suit. It directed that the former VP, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should be served within seven days, through publication of the court processes in a national daily. A legal practitioner, Johnmary Jideobi had approached the court, contending that Atiku is not constitutionally qualified to participate in the presidential contest.

The plaintiff, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/751/2022, raised two legal questions for the court to determine, after which he sought seven principal reliefs against Atiku, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who were cited as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the matter.

The Attorney-General of the Federation was also joined as the 4th defendant. Specifically, the plaintiff, asked the court to determine: “Whether by the combined provisions of sections 1(1) & (2), 25 and 131(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), only a Nigeria citizen by birth can contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Borno killing: Rejig security architecture, Atiku tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed shock over the killing of 43 rice farmers in Jere Local Government of Borno State and called for a rejig of the nation’s security architecture. Atiku made his position known in a message he posted on his Twitter handle, @Atiku. The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples […]
News

Anambra poll: Why some policemen haven’t received allowances – Frank Mba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Frank Mba, has stated the reason why some police officers deployed for Anambra State election are yet to receive allowances. African Examiner recalls that reports emerged on Saturday, saying police officers deployed to Anambra for the governorship election were protesting over unpaid allowances.   Reacting to this development, […]
News

“FHI360 starts new EPIC project in CRS Supports Over 30 Health Facilities With Electronic Centrifuge And Generator Sets”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cross River state Government has succeeded in reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS form 6.6% to 2% as seen in the latest Nigeria DHS report. In April 2019, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded FHI360 the Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC) project. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica