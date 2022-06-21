News

2023: Court to hear suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship July 20

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed July 20 to hear the fresh suit that is challenging the eligibility of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, while fixing the date in a ruling on Tuesday, ordered substituted service of all the legal processes on Atiku to enable him to respond to the suit.

It directed that the former VP, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should be served within seven days, through publication of the court processes in a national daily.

A legal practitioner, Johnmary Jideobi had approached the court, contending that Atiku is not constitutionally qualified to participate in the presidential contest.

The plaintiff, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/751/2022, raised two legal questions for the court to determine, after which he sought seven principal reliefs against Atiku, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who were cited as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the matter.

The Attorney-General of the Federation was also joined as the 4th defendant.

Specifically, the plaintiff, asked the court to determine: “Whether by the combined provisions of sections 1(1) & (2), 25 and 131(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), only a Nigeria citizen by birth can contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”

 

