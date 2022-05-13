News

2023: Crisis hits Ondo PDP over national delegate list

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Another round of crisis has engulfed the Ondo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the emergence of a parallel delegate list for the forthcoming national convention of the party. In Akoko North East Local Government Area, Mr Bode Obanla and Obaude Babatunde Oladele emerged as parallel national delegates.

The same scenario in Akoko North-East LGA was applicable in many council areas where parallel lists emerged for the convention. While the party in the council submitted its elected delegate to the secretariat, that of Obanla was submitted to the Chairman, Fatai Adams, for onward transmission to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja. But yesterday, the Chairman of the party in the local council, Giwa Kareem, disowned Obanla as a delegate from the local government. Kareem in a letter to the chairman said the leadership at the local government had elected Oladele as the sole delegate and any other person masquerading as such is an impersonator.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obaseki lauds judges, says verdict ‘victory for truth, rule of law’

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta and Onyekachi Eze

Jubilation erupted among members of the ruling Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and the state government yesterday over Federal High Court Abuja’s dismissal of alleged certificate forgery case filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Edobor Williams.   Delivering his judgement, Justice Ahmed […]
News Top Stories

Boost for Nigeria as Ukraine crisis sends oil prices near $100 a barrel

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Akinola Ajibade

Events unfolding thousands of kilometres away in Europe where Russia and the West are on a collision course over its possible plans to invade Ukraine is giving the Nigerian economy a shot in the arm as the prices of the West African nation’s primary source of foreign exchange, crude oil, has almost hit $100 a […]
News

Petrol queues resurface in Calabar as scarcity persists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Long queues yesterday resurfaced in different petrol stations in Calabar metropolis, Cross River State capital, as scarcity of the petroleum products persisted. Findings showed that the product now sells as high as N190 per litre in most service stations in the city. Meanwhile, it was also noted that the situation has begun to gradually cripple […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica