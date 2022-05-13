2023: Crisis hits Ondo PDP over national delegate list

Another round of crisis has engulfed the Ondo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the emergence of a parallel delegate list for the forthcoming national convention of the party. In Akoko North East Local Government Area, Mr Bode Obanla and Obaude Babatunde Oladele emerged as parallel national delegates.

The same scenario in Akoko North-East LGA was applicable in many council areas where parallel lists emerged for the convention. While the party in the council submitted its elected delegate to the secretariat, that of Obanla was submitted to the Chairman, Fatai Adams, for onward transmission to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja. But yesterday, the Chairman of the party in the local council, Giwa Kareem, disowned Obanla as a delegate from the local government. Kareem in a letter to the chairman said the leadership at the local government had elected Oladele as the sole delegate and any other person masquerading as such is an impersonator.

