2023: Crisis in Ondo APC over imposition of candidates

Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly in crisis following the allegations of candidate imposition by the leadership ahead of the 2023 election. It was learnt that many of the members are aggrieved that the leaders wanted to impose Mr Jide Ipinsagba as Ondo North senatorial candidate, and Jimoh Ibrahim as Ondo South senatorial candidate.

The leadership was also accused of hoarding the House of Assembly nomination form. In Ondo North, it was learnt that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu held a meeting with party members in Owo, where he allegedly ordered them to work for Ipinsagba as the senatorial candidate in the 2023 election. The governor was said to have threatened the people that he would stop all the ongoing projects in the zone if the delegates failed to support his candidate He also allegedly directed the party’s leadership to ensure that Mr Timehin Adelegbe and Bunmi Tunji-Ojo emerge as House of Representatives candidates for Owo/Ose and Akoko North East/North West. However, a majority of party leaders are said to be opposed to decisions.

