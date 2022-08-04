News

2023: Criticism of APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket avoidable – CAN chief

The Coordinator of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ibadanland, Oyo State, Pastor Titus Morakinyo, has said the criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll is in order. The clergyman, who spoke in Ibadan during the visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, at his Alarere Palace, said Christian leaders saw it coming.

He said the objection of the Muslim-Muslim ticketcould have been avoided by APC leaders if they had explained their reason for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, having Ibrahim Shettima, also a Muslim, as his running mate. He said: “With the warning made earlier, the leaders of the APC should have reached out to us before the choice was made and allay our fears on how the choice would not adversely affect us. “Coming round to offer explanation after the choice had been made was like telling us to go to hell. Nobody can claim not to know the precarious situation of our country at present and it is difficult to divorce religion entirely from the situation.

 

