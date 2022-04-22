News

2023: C’River does not need oil wells to be viable – PDP guber aspirant

Mrs Imah Adegoke, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, has said the state does not need oil wells to be economically viable. Adegoke said this yesterday at the party’s Secretariat in Calabar, while declaring to run for the governor in 2023. She said she had travelled round the 18 Local Government Areas of the state. Adegoke said she discovered from the tour that the state was rich in all kinds of mineral deposits, that could remove it from poverty and debt.

“We don’t need oil wells in Cross River, we have all it takes to lift us out of poverty. “But it takes a determined people with a strong conviction to make this happen. I am that person. “It has been proven that the intangible infrastructure is key to the wealth of nations, but this depends on the rule of law and functional institutions to thrive. “So, as a lawyer, one of the first things my administration would do, when I become the governor, is to set up the first forensic laboratory in the South-South zone.”

 

Our Reporters

