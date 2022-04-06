2023: CSOs Tell Emefiele to Leave CBN and Focus on Politics

Some prominent civil society groups in the country have asked Godwin Emefiele to resign as the CBN governor According to the groups, Emeifele should not hang on to the governorship of the CBN while angling to be Nigeria's president So many support groups have sprung up in the last few weeks rooting for Delta-born Emefiele to be the president of the country

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor has been advised to resign from his position as the apex bank chief and focus on his purported 2023 presidential ambition. The demand was made by four civil society groups in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 7.

The groups are Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vises Initiative, Empowerment For Unemployed Youth Initiative, Guidance of Democracy and Development, and Niger Delta Youth Council.

Part of the statement which was signed by the leaders of the group – Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, Comrade Solomon Adodo, Comrade Igwe Ude-umanta and Comrade Jator Abido, stated that:

“It is becoming real that indeed, Mr. Emefiele is interested in the presidency of Nigeria come 2023. This is evident due to the momentum being gathered by the campaign and the commissioning of thousands of branded vehicles in his name, and for the said campaign for the 2023 presidency.

“In all this, he has remained silent, while probably directly funding this campaign massively. “Let us make it very clear that Mr. Emefiele is eminently qualified to run for the presidency of the country. He also has the right. Indeed, we wish him well as we wish other aspirants across political parties.

“However, it is unconscionable, unacceptable, and shameful that at a time when we are facing an economic crises of this disturbing magnitude, with the naira on a free fall, the CBN governor will be mastur*bating about a presidential aspiration.

“Whatever be the case, we demand that in the name of a modicum of shame and some sense of sanity, Mr. Godwin Emefiele should immediately resign so as to have all the time to focus on his legitimate ambition. “With the assault on our economy, it is ungodly to leave our Central Bank in the hands of a distracted, politically busy, politically exposed, and politically ambitious governor. It is not just right. It is not acceptable, not only in Nigeria but anywhere in the world. “He should therefore resign immediately to save the country from which he has benefitted so much. Mr. Emefiele should resign now; we mean, immediately. And let us also add that we are not interested in scoring the CBN governor.”

