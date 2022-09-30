News

2023: CTA tasks political parties on issue-based campaigns

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comments Off on 2023: CTA tasks political parties on issue-based campaigns

As the electioneering campaign season kicks off, the Centre for Transparency and Advocacy (CTA), has charged political parties and candidates seeking elective offices to anchor their campaigns on key issues of development, good governance and the sustenance of democracy. Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who gave the advice at an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said the political parties should be prepared to address the security and economic challenges facing the country. She also expressed hopes that the candidates would demonstrate their capacity to resolve the intractable problems in the Education and Energy sectors of the economy as well as fiscal responsibility, corruption and gender issues in the polity. Nwadishi said that issue based campaign remained essential for safe electioneering as it would create the right atmosphere for the successful deployment and conduct of all electoral activities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra: Ubah pledges N500m donation to boost security

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, has pledged to donate N500 million to the Anambra State Government to boost the fight against insecurity. Ubah made the pledge during a visit to Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the Anambra State Government House on Wednesday evening in Awka, the state capital. Ubah, in […]

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
News Top Stories

2023: Emmanuel visits Plateau, seeks support of Southern presidency

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In furtherance of his nationwide consultation for the 2023 presidential election, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has asked Plateau State delegates to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries to support southern aspirants. Speaking during a consultation visit to the former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang, Governor Emmanuel asked the delegates […]
News

Abia 2023: APGA Guber Candidate, Ibe inaugurates campaign offices, dismisses rumour of Ill-health

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Abia State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Gregory Ibe, returned to a heroic welcome after a medical trip abroad to inaugurate his campaign office at Okpara Square, Umuahia, Abia State with a vow to transform the state if elected. Ibe, who is the Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), said […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica