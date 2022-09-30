2023: CTA tasks political parties on issue-based campaigns

As the electioneering campaign season kicks off, the Centre for Transparency and Advocacy (CTA), has charged political parties and candidates seeking elective offices to anchor their campaigns on key issues of development, good governance and the sustenance of democracy. Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who gave the advice at an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said the political parties should be prepared to address the security and economic challenges facing the country. She also expressed hopes that the candidates would demonstrate their capacity to resolve the intractable problems in the Education and Energy sectors of the economy as well as fiscal responsibility, corruption and gender issues in the polity. Nwadishi said that issue based campaign remained essential for safe electioneering as it would create the right atmosphere for the successful deployment and conduct of all electoral activities.
