News Top Stories

2023: CUPP alleges secret suit to nullify BVAS use, plot to remove INEC chair

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

…says voters’ register compromised

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over alleged secret plans to remove the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, with a view to scuttling next year’s general election. Spokesperson of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press conference yesterday alleged orchestrated plan to compromise the Independent National Electoral Commission’s register of voters to upload fictitious names. Ugochinyere said CUPP has credible intelligence that in some ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states, “computer-generated photos and faces, passport photographs, calendars and almanacs, photo albums from both within and outside Nigeria,” were used to register fictitious names during the last continuous voters’ registration (CVR) exercise. “They went as far as Jamaica, New Zealand and Brazil to pick photos and names,” he said.

The CUPP spokesperson stated that the coalition discovered from the data in the register that the fake registrants, “both old and young” have the same date of birth. “Nigerians will also see new registrants with date of birth such as 1900, 1902, 1912, 1913, 1931, etc., which are names we believe were from a death register in New Zealand. Names like Abraham, Jack Dave, etc., also appeared against female photos. “Further, faces that are obviously quite old are seen with dates of birth: 1993, 1995, 2000, 2002, etc.,” he said. Ugochinyere alleged that in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, that had barely 6,500 registered voters in 2014, now has over 46,000 registered voters with 46 polling units.

He noted that Oru East is “hotbed of insurgent activities of unknown gunmen in the state and with high level of insecurity, many residents have relocated from their ancestral homes.” The CUPP spokesperson also said the coalition obtained a copy of secret suit filed in a Federal High Court in Owerri seeking the nullification of the use of Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine “by relying on a false claim that to be made by the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency and the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to the court.” He equally alleged a plot to sack the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu, through the courts, adding that such would be achieved “when he insists or continues as an unbiased umpire.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Omo-Agege: Negligence of N’Delta may affect oil production

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, warned the Federal Government to address all issues provoking agitations in the Niger Delta to ensure uninterrupted oil production. Omo-Agege gave the warning while making his contributions to the ongoing debate on the general principles of the 2021 Appropriation Bill. He expressed concerns that the region that […]
News

COVID-19: Ogun receives 255,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board says it has received a total of 407,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who announced this in Abeokuta, stated that residents due for the second dose of the vaccine should visit the nearest vaccination sites “We have just received 255,000 doses […]
News

50 rangers killed by poachers, wild animals in 20 years, says State House Curator

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Assistant Conservator of Parks and Wildlife Curator, State House, Mrs Kehinde Abidemi, has said that not less than 50 rangers’ lives had been lost to poachers and wild animals in the country in the last 20 years.   Abidemi made this disclosure yesterday at the State House when she led a delegation alongside the Head […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica