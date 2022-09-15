2023: CUPP alleges secret suit to nullify BVAS use, plot to remove INEC chair

…says voters’ register compromised

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over alleged secret plans to remove the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, with a view to scuttling next year’s general election. Spokesperson of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press conference yesterday alleged orchestrated plan to compromise the Independent National Electoral Commission’s register of voters to upload fictitious names. Ugochinyere said CUPP has credible intelligence that in some ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states, “computer-generated photos and faces, passport photographs, calendars and almanacs, photo albums from both within and outside Nigeria,” were used to register fictitious names during the last continuous voters’ registration (CVR) exercise. “They went as far as Jamaica, New Zealand and Brazil to pick photos and names,” he said.

The CUPP spokesperson stated that the coalition discovered from the data in the register that the fake registrants, “both old and young” have the same date of birth. “Nigerians will also see new registrants with date of birth such as 1900, 1902, 1912, 1913, 1931, etc., which are names we believe were from a death register in New Zealand. Names like Abraham, Jack Dave, etc., also appeared against female photos. “Further, faces that are obviously quite old are seen with dates of birth: 1993, 1995, 2000, 2002, etc.,” he said. Ugochinyere alleged that in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, that had barely 6,500 registered voters in 2014, now has over 46,000 registered voters with 46 polling units.

He noted that Oru East is “hotbed of insurgent activities of unknown gunmen in the state and with high level of insecurity, many residents have relocated from their ancestral homes.” The CUPP spokesperson also said the coalition obtained a copy of secret suit filed in a Federal High Court in Owerri seeking the nullification of the use of Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine “by relying on a false claim that to be made by the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency and the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to the court.” He equally alleged a plot to sack the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu, through the courts, adding that such would be achieved “when he insists or continues as an unbiased umpire.”

