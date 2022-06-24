2023: CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere, makes INEC list

The coast is clear for the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Barr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, as reports indicate that the outspoken politician is on the list of successful candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Specifically, Ugochinyere is flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North/South Federal Constituency in Imo State.

He had beaten seven other aspirants to secure a landslide victory during the keenly-contested House of Representatives primary election.

With this publication, the anxiety of who are the candidates submitted to the electoral body by the affected political parties, has been laid to rest.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...