Politics

2023: CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere, makes INEC list

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The coast is clear for the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Barr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, as reports indicate that the outspoken politician is on the list of successful candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Specifically, Ugochinyere is flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North/South Federal Constituency in Imo State.

He had beaten seven other aspirants to secure a landslide victory during the keenly-contested House of Representatives primary election.

With this publication, the anxiety of who are the candidates submitted to the electoral body by the affected political parties, has been laid to rest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Mental Health: Reps move to reduce incidence of suicide

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM reports

The House of Representatives is disturbed by the rising cases of suicide in the country and has consequently taken steps to control the incidence. PHILIP NYAM reports   Suicide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is the fourth highest cause of death for people aged between 15 and 19 years globally. Unfortunately, Nigeria is […]
Politics

Court sacks Kogi lawmaker over unlawful nomination

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, sacked the lawmaker representing Ibaji constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Atule Egbunu. The court, in a judgment that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that Egbunu, who won a bye-election that was conducted for the constituency on December 5, 2020, with […]
Politics

I retired from the police without happiness – DIG Okoye

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

Celestine Okoye is a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). In this interview with Okey Maduforo, he speaks on the challenges the Nigeria Police Force is facing and rising insecurity in the country, among other issues How has it been since you retired from the Police force? So far so good and I think […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica