News

2023: Danbatta appointed APC Director of Press

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a Director for the Media and Publicity Directorate of the party to strengthen its communication with the public. The Director, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, was a retired director from the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Dambatta had worked as Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Director Press, Ministry of Finance and Niger Delta Development respectively. Also the new Director traversed many MDAs and Deputy Director Media and Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

As a journalist, he worked as a reporter for Triumph newspapers in Kano; was Daily Times Chief Correspondent, Zone “A” Kaduna; and a former member of the Editorial Board of the New Nigerian newspapers. Also, he worked for the Hausa Section of the BBC World Service as a Producer in London. He later joined the federal civil service as an information officer, where he rose to the rank of a Federal Director of Information.

