2023: Daniel charges politicians to shun do-or-die politics

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has warned the political class to desist from do-or-die politics, saying spreading hate in the name of politics was inimical to Nigeria’s development. Daniel, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ogun East, equally asked state governors to stop inhibiting development at the grassroots through their penchant for non-remittance of allocations to local governments.

He said this in Ijebu-Igbo on Saturday while addressing party members and supporters during an empowerment rally and award of scholarships to indigent students held as part of activities of his ward-to-ward tour of Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The rally was held at the Omo- Ilu Foundation Complex Ground, Ijebu-Igbo, a facility owned by a former lawmaker of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), late Senator Buruji Kashamu. The former governor said, “You may be surprised that OGD is here. The kind of politics we play is not do-or-die,” he told the tumultuous crowd that gathered at the Omo-Ilu Foundation Complex Grounds to show him solidarity.

