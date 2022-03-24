2023: Day APC Reps endorsed Tinubu

The House of Representatives caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) last Wednesday declared support for the presidential aspiration of a former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. PHILIP NYAM reports

With less than a year to the 2023 general election, political activities have kicked off in earnest and the various gladiators have begun consultation and campaign. The National Assembly, being the hub of democracy has been turned into a political mecca for most of the actors. And for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it is a two-in-one situation as aspirants for both the party’s expected national executive at the March 26 national convention and presidential aspirants have turned their attention to the national parliament.

At the last count, at least three key stakeholders had visited the National Assembly to confer with the lawmakers on their ambitions. So was it last week when the national leader of the party and a frontline presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, stormed both chambers of the National Assembly to market his candidature.

Before Tinubu’s visit, former Nasarawa State governor and current senator representing Nasarawa West, Senator Abdullahi Adamu had held talks with the APC caucus, requesting for their support to enable him to secure the national chairmanship of the party.

Tinubu’s visit was, however, the first by any presidential aspirant to the National Assembly. Although former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP had met with the PDP caucus in the House, the meeting took place at the residence of the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu instead of the National Assembly. Tinubu’s visit was a carnival of sort as his retinue of support groups and foot soldiers mobilised themselves and stormed the parliament in droves. Also, other Nigerians who have heard much about the man thronged the parliament to catch a glimpse of the “Jagaban.”

In the House of Representatives, security was so tight that even accredited journalists covering the lower chamber had a hell of trouble gaining access into Conference Room 028 where the caucus welcomed the presidential aspirant. A very colourful and charismatic politician, when Tinubu eventually arrived, the whole environment went into frenzy with the shouts of ‘Jagaban, Jagaban,’ ‘Sai Tinubu,’ ‘Tinubu is our choice,’ ‘Tinubu for president 2023.’ The caucus eventually endorsed Tinubu as the ruling party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general election. The endorsement by the House of Representatives APC caucus was not strange to keen political followers as the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is his political son.

It was indeed the first endorsement by the caucus. At the meeting with Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Tahir Almakura, none was endorsed for the position of chairman even though the lawmakers spoke glowingly of their achievements. In his address at the meeting, Gbajabiamila described Tinubu as the only candidate for the presidency and challenged those intending to vie for the presidency to desist from giving flimsy excuses to declare their intention.

Gbajabiamila maintained that it does not speak well of a party that boasts as the largest political party in the continent, not to see anyone that could rival Tinubu barely seven weeks to the APC presidential primary. He said: “We have looked Left, right, front-back, in search of how many people are running for the presidency of Nigeria 2023. And I was saying to some of my colleagues just a couple of days ago, it doesn’t speak well or our great party that boasts 200 and something million people when we boast of being the largest country in Africa.

“We boast of saying many things by Nigeria and by six, seven weeks before the primaries for the Presidency of this great country that we have only seen one person running up and down the country, traveling the length and breadth of Nigeria giving respect to all those to who respect is due, selling his wealth, marketing his true trade, delivering his message.”

Continuing, Gbajabiamila noted: “I personally think it’s wrong that for a country such as ours, we are only hearing names and nobody else is campaigning. I don’t think Nigeria is a country that can be taken for granted. I don’t think Nigeria is a country where people should wait six weeks before elections and we don’t know they are contesting except for one man; that is unfair to every citizen of Nigeria.” Addressing the lawmakers, the former Lagos state governor, averred that he is the most competent and qualified Nigerian for the exalted position of the president in the 2023 general election. Tinubu, who argued that other contenders have nothing to offer said: “Most people have nothing to offer but questions and creating doubt. I am not here to be defensive.”

The APC national leader declared: “I am here to tell you that I am one of the best products that you can sell. I am the only one in the race that is most competent, most qualified to be your president come the year 2023. I am the only one who has been through the tutelage of the National Assembly. “I am the only one who has consistently been in one party. The others are not stable. Some of them are rolling stones. I have been through the National Assembly. I have been in the corporate world with a background in the public sector, academics, finance and development. I have inherited one of the first badly managed states in the states of this country.

“What I want to request you to do is to support me. I have discussed that aspect, my lifelong ambition with Mr. President, that after the end of his term I want to step in his shoes and not step on his toes.” According to him, Buhari had told him to “come out, let’s see you and how you can promote your democratic credential,” adding that he has multiple honours, a first-class degree in accounting. While responding to a question on the lingering crisis in APC, Tinubu said: “We are not in crisis. We solve our problems. Anybody who understands democracy should understand the facts about conflict and conflict resolution.

That is the mechanism to solve problems in democracy. Another thing is voting.” Of course, Tinubu’s health has been an issue of national discourse since he declared to run for the office of president. Different stories ad theories have been bandied in the social media.

But responding to a question on his state of health, Tinubu said: “They don’t have anything to say; they say I am not well, they are not my doctor. I am only here to do a great job, break the shackle of poverty” The House majority leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano), who led the process of endorsement of the presidential aspirant, in his remark, urged the APC caucus to rally support for Tinubu arguing that it was time for APC lawmakers to reciprocate the kind gesture of Tinubu for the support given to the party over the years. Doguwa said: “I want to look at you in the face and tell you that this is the time to pay back. Tinubu has supported many to be presidents of this country, to be governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives. Tinubu has no other time to be supported to achieve his life-long ambition than now.”

Turning to Tinubu, he said: “For the support you have given to the democratic system in this country, we are immeasurably grateful and there is no other chance whatsoever to support you to achieve his life ambition. We will continue to associate with you for the good of Nigeria and our people. We are immeasurably grateful. We will support you to achieve your lifelong ambition. “Sometimes when we interact with some people, they tell you that the president is a former military officer. You are from this institution and we are looking forward to President Buhari handing over to someone with a legislative background so that we can also boast about it.

“You are here preaching to the already converted because of the numerous contributions you have made to the development of Nigeria. You are the only one we know and will support. You have all it takes to run for the office of the president, you have all it takes to be president”. To consummate the endorsement, Doguwa put the question to vote. He said: “Those of you in support that this gentleman should lead this country in 2023 say ayes.” All the APC caucus members who were in the hall unanimously chorused “ayes.”

