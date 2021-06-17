News

2023: Declare interest in Presidency, Enugu APC chair tells Igbo politicians

Posted on

The Caretaker C o m m i t t e e Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has asked politicians of the South-East extraction with presidential ambition to begin to declare their interest ahead of the 2023 general election. Nwoye said the call had become necessary in view of the clamour for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The caretaker chairman said it was necessary for politicians to come out of their comfort zone and start indicating interest, as no one can be president by mere wishful thinking. He said it was only when “Someone with such ambition makes it public and begins to match words with action that people will take such individuals seriously.”

The chairman frowned at a situation where virtually all those who are nursing the presidential ambition in South East zone are doing so in their respective comfort zones Nwoye was reacting to a recent online opinion poll which favoured a chieftain of the APC and renowned philanthropist from Enugu State, Emperor Baywood Ibeh, as the best for the presidential position. The mock election was conducted by a group, championing the 2023 Igbo presidential project, operating on the platform of APC South-East Integrity Group, led by Chief Chinedu Ogbuagu.

The group had been soliciting support for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction ahead of 2023, across various segments of Nigeria. According to the group, the result of the mock election in which 89 members of the group were said to have voted Emperor Baywood Ibeh, emerged victorious with 29 votes ahead of other South-East political leaders who had presidential ambition.

