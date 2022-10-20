2023: Declare your health status, Obi tells Tinubu, Atiku

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has asked his All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fellow contestants, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively to disclose their health status. Tinubu and Atiku’s health status has come under scrutiny following the allegations that they have health issues. A statement yesterday by the Obi-Datti Media Office said the office of the President is the biggest job in the land that requires those aspiring to do the job to not just be healthy but must be seen to be so. Obi said: “By the Constitution of Nigeria, the buck stops with the President who takes responsibility for virtually every aspect of governance, including delicate areas like that of commanderin- chief of the military.

“The occupier of such an office must be of sound mind and body.” He told Abubakar and Tinubu to stop ridiculing the electoral system by going abroad for treatment while withholding the truth about their health status. The former Anambra State governor said: “To do this job the candidate aspiring must not just be mentally and physically ready but his discernment must be above average at all times.

“The Obi-Datti media team finds it extremely embarrassing and insulting that spokespeople for the would-be Presidents deceiving the public with lies and photo shopped images of obviously physically and mentally handicapped candidates. “Nigerians deserve some respect from these candidates. A few days after the APC spin doctors fed Nigerians with lies about the health of its flag bearer, claiming he was in the United Kingdom attending meetings and consulting with the Diasporans, he indeed was being treated for undisclosed ailments.

“The PDP candidate also Tuesday abandoned all his scheduled campaign programmes and rushed to France to attend to his health, but instead of telling Nigerians the truth, spokespeople are busy showing fake photos to deceive and distract. “What is glaring and cannot be hidden anywhere any day is age and so long as these two candidates are economical with their actual age and health status so long they will be living in denial. “We, therefore, demand that INEC take more diligent and conscientious steps in scrutinising these candidates ahead of the election rather than feed the public with choices from incapable and challenged candidates.”

