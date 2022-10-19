2023: Declare your health status, Obi tells Tinubu, Atiku

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi has called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to disclose their true health condition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable the electoral umpire to make a meaningful decision on their continuing in the race.

Obi in a statement by Obi-Datti Media Office, said the office of the president is the biggest job in the land that requires those aspiring to do the work to not just be healthy but must be seen to be so.

“By the constitution of Nigeria, the buck stops at the table of the president who takes responsibility for virtually every aspect of governance including delicate areas like that of commander-in-chief of the nation’s military.

“The occupier of such an office must be of sound mind and body,” Obi added.

He told Abubakar and Tinubu to stop ridiculing the Nigerian electoral system by running in and out of hospitals for treatment abroad while withholding the truth about their true health status.

“To do this job the candidate aspiring must not just be mentally and physically ready but his discernment must be above average at all times.

“The Obi-Datti media team finds it extremely embarrassing and insulting that spokespeople of the would-be presidents deceiving the public with lies and photo-shopped images of obviously physically and mentally handicapped candidates,” he said.

