News

2023: Declare your health status, Obi tells Tinubu, Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi has called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to disclose their true health condition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable the electoral umpire to make a meaningful decision on their continuing in the race.

Obi in a statement by Obi-Datti Media Office, said the office of the president is the biggest job in the land that requires those aspiring to do the work to not just be healthy but must be seen to be so.

“By the constitution of Nigeria, the buck stops at the table of the president who takes responsibility for virtually every aspect of governance including delicate areas like that of commander-in-chief of the nation’s military.

“The occupier of such an office must be of sound mind and body,” Obi added.

He told Abubakar and Tinubu to stop ridiculing the Nigerian electoral system by running in and out of hospitals for treatment abroad while withholding the truth about their true health status.

“To do this job the candidate aspiring must not just be mentally and physically ready but his discernment must be above average at all times.

“The Obi-Datti media team finds it extremely embarrassing and insulting that spokespeople of the would-be presidents deceiving the public with lies and photo-shopped images of obviously physically and mentally handicapped candidates,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’re working to send Nigerian vessels to sea –NLNG boss

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

The Managing Director, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Ship Management Limited, Abdulkadir Ahmed, has said the firm is working hard to ensure that vessels bearing the Nigerian flag can sail the global waters. Currently, Nigerianflagged ships are not engaged in international trade. Ahmed said this development was very unfortunate and a cause for concern among stakeholders […]
News

Insecurity: Army to begin nationwide operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Army is set to commence nationwide field exercises, with a symbolic flag-off to be performed today in Enugu by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya. The field training exercises, according to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Sunday, are codenamed: Exercises Golden Dawn, […]
News

Afenifere berates Buhari over comment on trekking from Lagos to Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s gloating on infrastructure his administration provided for Nigeria as another indication that those in the corridors of power do not seem to be in touch with the present reality in the country. Recall that President Buhari on Tuesday, February 22, said if not for the […]

