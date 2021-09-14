News

2023: Declare your intention now, group tells ex-Bauchi gov, Mu’azu

A former Bauchi State governor, Dr. Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, has been called upon to run for the office of the President in 2023.

 

The call was made by a political group, The North and South United Movement, which described him as “a leader with a difference, a servant-leader and not a ruler, who is assiduously determined to see to lasting peace and progress of our nation Nigeria.”

 

The group in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi through its leader, Ambassador Ken Akpan, said Ahmadu Mu’azu, who governed Bauchi State from 1999 to 2007 with outstanding results, needed to run for the presidency in 2023 to return Nigeriatothepathof progress.

 

The group further said that its position was based on the outcome of its meeting held in Bauchi where it was unanimously agreed that the former governor waas most qualified and fit to run for the number one seat in the country in the next election.

 

Akpansaidthegroupnoted that. Mu’azu started his political career during the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) when he contested for the governorship seat in 1993, and was also part of the group that formed the G13 whichlatermetamorsisedinto the Peoples Democratic Party, he then contest again for the seatof senatorontheplatform of thePDPin2007, andlaterbecame the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman in the country.

