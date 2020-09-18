Politics

2023: Defections rock Adamawa as PDP, APC woo supporters with juicy promises

As gale of defections continually rock Adamawa State, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), are wooing each other’s supporters with juicy promises and other attractive incentives to garner defection.

New Telegraph learnt that in the last one week in Yola, the state had witnessed some political presentations by the two major political parties.

For instance, the ruling PDP had used the recent defections from the main opposition party in almost all the local government areas of the state as an avenue to ensure that the party remains in power even after the 2023 general elections.

Similarly, the APC did not leave any stone unturned as the party went to the grassroots to ensure it regains its lost glory come the next general elections in the state.

Meanwhile, pundits of the PDP claimed that the performance of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in the last one year, had continued to attract massive defections from APC and other opposition parties in the state into the party.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the defection of some key officers of the APC to the PDP, the PDP’s Organising Secretary, Hamza Bello, said this was a signal of the end of APC in Adamawa State especially in the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

