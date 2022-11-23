2023: Deliver votes, take leadership — Atiku charges Women as PDP inaugurates women campaign council

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON) has charged Nigerian women to take charge of the party’s presidential campaign by providing leadership, mobilizing and delivering votes at the 2023 presidential election.

The former VP made this known while speaking at the launch of the PDP Women Presidential Campaign Council held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday.

Atiku noted that nobody needs to tell him the importance of women in political process as women have largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

He said; “Women are less corrupt. So, I am challenging you to provide that leadership by giving your 100 percent at the general election next year. I charge you to display the unique attribute that God has endowed in you so we can succeed. If you want to be relevant, deliver your unit and i believe you can.

“I call on you Nigerian women to come out, campaign and vote and ensure those votes are counted and protected.

He added that women are the most loyal party members, “that is why we are supporting women to participate in our democratic process.”

“When i was VP, I visited a country called Sweden where i was to have a meeting with their government. It was headed by women. Their minister for finance was a woman, education minister was a woman, by the time i looked at my delegation and that of Sweden, i found out mine was full of men. I then committed myself that as long as i remain in politics, i will promote women.

“ And Between 1999 to 2007, we complied with the Beijing arrangement. Our main objective of setting up this campaign is to ensure your active participation and by that, we will identify those active talent and harness them to build this country.

On her part, the National woman leader of the party, Prof Stella Attoe noted that the PDP women will be the bedrock of mobilization and campaign for the party.

“Our strategy is top notch and we will gather all the votes from every home, unit, ward and local government to ensure victory of Atiku.

“We know where the votes are and we will mobilize dem to vote for our party. Nigerians cannot wait to have you restore their hopes and i believe this is the best time for Nigerianto have a leader like you.

“Women are ready to run this race for you as we hit the grassroots as we rigorously campaign for you,” she stressed.

Also speaking, the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyiocha Ayu said when the party’s presidential candidate was the VP, he head hunted most of the women in that government.

“When he was the VP, I know what he did to empower women. Some he head hunted have become Internationally known. He head hunted Ngozi Okonjo Iwela. When he becomes president next year, he will do more, pay special attention to women and this will help rebuild and recover the nation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...