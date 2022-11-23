News

2023: Deliver votes, take leadership — Atiku charges Women as PDP inaugurates women campaign council

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON) has charged Nigerian women to take charge of the party’s presidential campaign by providing leadership, mobilizing and delivering votes at the 2023 presidential election.

The former VP made this known while speaking at the launch of the PDP Women Presidential Campaign Council held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday.

Atiku noted that nobody needs to tell him the importance of women in political process as women have largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

He said; “Women are less corrupt. So, I am challenging you to provide that leadership by giving your 100 percent at the general election next year. I charge you to display the unique attribute that God has endowed in you so we can succeed. If you want to be relevant, deliver your unit and i believe you can.

“I call on you Nigerian women to come out, campaign and vote and ensure those votes are counted and protected.

He added that women are the most loyal party members, “that is why we are supporting women to participate in our democratic process.”

“When i was VP, I visited a country called Sweden where i was to have a meeting with their government. It was headed by women. Their minister for finance was a woman, education minister was a woman, by the time i looked at my delegation and that of Sweden, i found out mine was full of men. I then committed myself that as long as i remain in politics, i will promote women.

“ And Between 1999 to 2007, we complied with the Beijing arrangement. Our main objective of setting up this campaign is to ensure your active participation and by that, we will identify those active talent and harness them to build this country.

On her part, the National woman leader of the party, Prof Stella Attoe noted that the PDP women will be the bedrock of mobilization and campaign for the party.

“Our strategy is top notch and we will gather all the votes from every home, unit, ward and local government to ensure victory of Atiku.

“We know where the votes are and we will mobilize dem to vote for our party. Nigerians cannot wait to have you restore their hopes and i believe this is the best time for Nigerianto have a leader like you.

“Women are ready to run this race for you as we hit the grassroots as we rigorously campaign for you,” she stressed.

Also speaking, the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyiocha Ayu said when the party’s presidential candidate was the VP, he head hunted most of the women in that government.

“When he was the VP, I know what he did to empower women. Some he head hunted have become Internationally known. He head hunted Ngozi Okonjo Iwela. When he becomes president next year, he will do more, pay special attention to women and this will help rebuild and recover the nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okotie: Aboriginal democracy good for Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Presidential candidate and interim government campaigner, Rev Chris Okotie has given reasons why Aboriginal Democracy is the best option for Nigeria. In a interview with Ray Power 100.5 FM monitored in Lagos, Okotie said the country needs to shift it’s governance paradigm if the ongoing transition programme is to produce a positive outcome. Okotie […]
News

Five feared dead in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

At least five persons were on Thursday night feared dead in a fatal auto crash that occurred in Ondo State. The accident, which occurred at Olu Foam Junction, along Ilesa/Owo highway, Akure, the state capital, was said to have been caused by over speeding. According to eyewitness, the accident involved a truck as well as […]
News Top Stories

NPA redeploys 9GMs, 12AGMs, TAs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

In furtherance to its goal to reposition the country’s port system as the preferred cargo destination in Africa, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has redeployed some general managers, assistant general managers and some technical staff. In the latest redeployment, Madubuike E. Ugo (Mrs.), general manager monitoring and regulatory services has been designated as general manager, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica