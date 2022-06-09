2023: Delta APC Chieftain, Enuha, hails Tinubu’s emergence

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, has congratulated a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the just-concluded presidential primary of the party.

In a congratulatory message to the APC’s presidential candidate, the politician cum business mogul, described the victory as well-deserved, noting that the development did not come to him as a surprise.

In a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Mr. Nnamdi Ofonye, the politician noted hat the APC national leader’s “long time investment in not only the party but in humans which reciprocated the massive support that gave him victory”.

He added thus: “Tinubu’s success at the primary has again reinforced the push and need for leaders and well to do individuals to invest in humans and commit to hard work to whatever line of endeavour they chose”.

While insisting that the former Lagos governor is a man that has distinguished himself in the management of human and capital resources, Enuha expressed optimism in his ability to render purposeful leadership “that will transform and unite the country citing his stewardship in Lagos as a reference point”.

“Although the 2023 election will be a tough one, Tinubu’s unquestionable pan Nigerian stand has given him an edge that allows him to understand before hand the problems confronting the nation with a view to tackling them headlong without any form of excuses as an added advantage ahead of his opponents,” the statement said.

Accordingly, he assured the presidential candidate of his unflinching support and that of his followers ahead of the election.

