2023: Delta commissioners, others, resign join election battles

Nine Commissioners and political appointees have resigned from the cabinet of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to jostle for elective positions in the forthcoming general elections of 2023.

This is coming few days after a cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele warned the governor against endorsing anybody to succeed him. “Anyone you endorse as your successor will end up doing evil against you,” he had warned.

Prior to this, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, had hinted after the state’s Executive Council meeting on Friday that some cabinet members have indicated interest to resign to contest, following the dictates of the new Electoral law.

Yesterday in Asaba, an astute politician and one of the game-changers of the governor, who hails from Sapele axis of the Delta Central, and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Julius Eyetan Egbedi, resigned his appointment to contest.

He said the move was strategic to enable him concentrate on his aspiration of contesting for the House of Representatives seat for Okpe-Sapele-Uvwie constituency.

“As commissioner I have brought development within my capacity to my people and my chances of winning are very high and with God on my side I know I will emerge victorious,” he said.

His counterpart in Primary Education, Hon Chika Ossai, has also thrown his hat in the ring for the House of Assembly for Ndokwa.

It was also learnt that the chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue, Chief Monday Onyema, is eyeing the Ndokwa-Ukwuani Federal constituency seat and has concluded plans to tender his resignation letter.

Speculation is also rife that the Director-General of the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency, Evang. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor, may resign to recontest the Aniocha South seat at the House of Assembly in order to become the next Speaker.

The daughter of the Governor, Mrs Marylyn Okowa- Daramola would soon resign as the Senior Special Assistant on Girl-Child in charge of award-winning empowerment programme – Girls Entrepreneur Skill Training (GEST) to pursue her ambition to represent Ika North East Constituency at the House of Assembly

