News Top Stories

2023: Delta commissioners, others, resign join election battles

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

Nine Commissioners and political appointees have resigned from the cabinet of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to jostle for elective positions in the forthcoming general elections of 2023.

 

This is coming few days after a cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele warned the governor against endorsing anybody to succeed him. “Anyone you endorse as your successor will end up doing evil against you,” he had warned.

 

Prior to this, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, had hinted after the state’s Executive Council meeting on Friday that some cabinet members have indicated interest to resign to contest, following the dictates of the new Electoral law.

 

Yesterday in Asaba, an astute politician and one of the game-changers of the governor, who hails from Sapele axis of the Delta Central, and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Julius Eyetan Egbedi, resigned his appointment to contest.

 

He said the move was strategic to enable him concentrate on his aspiration of contesting for the House of Representatives seat for Okpe-Sapele-Uvwie constituency.

 

“As commissioner I have brought development within my capacity to my people and my chances of winning are very high and with God on my side I know I will emerge victorious,” he said.

 

His counterpart in Primary Education, Hon Chika Ossai, has also thrown his hat in the ring for the House of Assembly for Ndokwa.

 

It was also learnt that the chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue, Chief Monday Onyema, is eyeing the Ndokwa-Ukwuani Federal constituency seat and has concluded plans to tender his resignation letter.

 

Speculation is also rife that the Director-General of the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency, Evang. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor, may resign to recontest the Aniocha South seat at the House of Assembly in order to become the next Speaker.

 

The daughter of the Governor, Mrs Marylyn Okowa- Daramola would soon resign as the Senior Special Assistant on Girl-Child in charge of award-winning empowerment programme – Girls Entrepreneur Skill Training (GEST) to pursue her ambition to represent Ika North East Constituency at the House of Assembly

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Appeal Court stops Rivers, Lagos from collecting VAT

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division yesterday halted the Rivers State Government from collecting Value Added Taxes (VAT) until all legal disputes relating to the matter are resolved. The court also ordered that the judgment of the State High Court from which the state drew authorities to collect the tax must not be implemented. Justice […]
News

Anambra guber: Some collation officers ‘not competent enough’– INEC Director

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Director, Voter Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Victor Aluko, has said some collation officers of the commission are not competent enough to handle calculative issues, especially mathematics. It was learnt that though many of the ad hoc officers recruited for the election were trained, some of them find mathematics […]
News

APC not disintegrating – Nkire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has debunked insinuations and comments that the party was disintegrating or that it would disintegrate before the next general election in 2023.   Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the APC, said it was regrettable that even some senior members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica