2023: Delta commissioners, others resign to jostle for elective positions

At least nine commissioners and political appointees in the administration of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa  have resigned from his cabinet to jostle for elective positions in the forthcoming general election of 2023.

 

This came a few days after a cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, warned the governor against endorsing anybody to succeed him. He said. “Anyone you en- dorse as your successor will end up doing evil against you”.

 

Prior to this, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, had hinted after the state’s executive council meeting on Friday that some cabinet members have indicated interest to resign to contest, following the dictates of the new Electoral law.

 

Yesterday in Asaba, an astute politician and one of the game-changers for the governor, who hails from the Sapele axis of Delta Central, and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Julius Eyetan Egbedi, resigned his appointment to contest.

 

He said the move was strategic to enable him concentrate on his aspiration of contesting for the House of Representatives seat for Okpe-Sapele-Uvwie Constituency.

 

“As Commissioner, I have brought development within my capacity to my people and my chances of winning are very high and with God on my side I know I will emerge victorious,” he said.

 

