2023: Delta doesn’t need proud person as gov –– Okowa

Delta State Governor and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the state does not need a proud person as governor in 2023. Okowa made this known at the party’s campaign at Ughelli North and Isoko South local government areas of the state. He said women and youths are the strength of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP): “Once we see you, our confidence will grow.

I know Ughelli North will be victorious in the forthcoming elections. “APC have destroyed the economy and Nigeria universities with their insecurity and continuous ASUU strike. During the ASUU strike, universities in Delta State were in session. “The APC in Delta State has not done anything good other than to go to Abuja and steal the mace. We don’t want a proud governor who doesn’t want to respect people.

It was all these bad things and amongst others that will make the PDP win the presidential election and change in 2023. “The PDP saw that we are doing well in Delta State and gave us its Vice Presidential slot. And I know that in the future we will collect the bigger one,” he added. He urged the people to remain committed to the Atiku-Okowa ticket, and assured them that PDP would win the presidency and rescue Nigerians from the hardship caused by the inept APC-led administration. Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, while addressing the people said: “When Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori wins in 2023, we will go to church to do thanksgiving and not shrine as some persons usually do when they win”.

The Governorship Candidate of the party, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, who was flanked by his running mate, Chief Monday Onyeme, assured that he would deploy his MORE Agenda for the advancement of the state. Chief Kingsley Esiso, state chairman of the party, said Deltans were happy that the state would for the first time, produce a Vice- President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and urged the people to work hard towards realisation of the Atiku-Okowa presidency. On his part, Chief Osiobe Okotie, former governorship aspirant under the APC and hundreds of his followers who defected to the PDP, said: “We are here to tell you today that there is no other party than the PDP in Delta State. PDP has done a lot for Deltans as such it should be voted for.”

