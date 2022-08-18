News

2023: Delta group backs Atiku-Okowa-Edevbie candidacy

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta Unity Group has pledged its support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa. It is also backing Olorogun David Edevbie to represent the party in the Delta State governorship election. At its maiden General Assembly in Kwale yesterday, leaders of the group drawn from the three senatorial districts resolved to promote unity to boost the PDP’s chances of victory in 2023.

The Protem Chairman Peter Onwusanya, a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, explained that the group is an allinclusive and unifying force of all ethnic groups and political interest groups for the actualisation of peace, and unity and progress in Delta.

He said: “Specifically, Delta Unity Group is geared to promote and protect the structure, image, ideals, ideology, interest and integrity of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels. “We are all witnesses to the difficulties our great party is going through at this period of transition. As long-standing party faithful and leaders at the various levels, we cannot stand and fold our hands to see the mother-goat suffering the pain of labour while tied to a stake.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Stay-at-home order in South-East counter-productive, says Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the sit-at-home in the South- East region as ordered by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as counter-productive. This was as Kalu, yesterday in Abuja, said that it was not the right thing to do as it […]
News

Herdsmen hijacked into banditry by drug, arms dealers – Gumi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said that innocent Fulani herdsmen were hijacked and forced into banditry by arms and drug dealers. Sheikh Gumi also said that the killings and kidnappings by the bandits can only be stopped by hijacking them back from those he called evil arms and drug dealers, and not by […]
News

Court stops FG from retrying ex-Abia Gov. Uzor Kalu over alleged N7.1bn fraud

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunde Oyesina,Abuja The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Wednesday stopped the Federal Government from retrying the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, based on the N7.1billion money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) earlier tried him on. The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, while delivering judgement, held that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica