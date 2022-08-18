2023: Delta group backs Atiku-Okowa-Edevbie candidacy

The Delta Unity Group has pledged its support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa. It is also backing Olorogun David Edevbie to represent the party in the Delta State governorship election. At its maiden General Assembly in Kwale yesterday, leaders of the group drawn from the three senatorial districts resolved to promote unity to boost the PDP’s chances of victory in 2023.

The Protem Chairman Peter Onwusanya, a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, explained that the group is an allinclusive and unifying force of all ethnic groups and political interest groups for the actualisation of peace, and unity and progress in Delta.

He said: “Specifically, Delta Unity Group is geared to promote and protect the structure, image, ideals, ideology, interest and integrity of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels. “We are all witnesses to the difficulties our great party is going through at this period of transition. As long-standing party faithful and leaders at the various levels, we cannot stand and fold our hands to see the mother-goat suffering the pain of labour while tied to a stake.”

